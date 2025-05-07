Danny Jansen News: Could be stuck in platoon
Jansen will start at catcher and bat cleanup in Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.
Though he's occupying a prominent spot in the order against Phillies southpaw Cristopher Sanchez, Jansen looks like he may have temporarily fallen into the short side of a platoon at catcher. The left-handed-hitting Ben Rorvedt has started in each of the Rays' last four matchups versus righties, while each of Jansen's last four starts have come against lefties.
