Danny Jansen News: First homer since April 11

Jansen went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored Tuesday against the Mets.

Jansen has picked up the majority of his playing time against left-handed pitching of late, but he's now made consecutive starts against righties. He delivered with the opportunity Tuesday, slugging a leadoff homer in the seventh inning -- his first long ball since April 11. It's a small sample, but Jansen has gone 7-for-27 with only an 11.8 percent strikeout rate across his last 10 starts.