Danny Young Injury: May require TJ surgery

Manager Carlos Mendoza said Wednesday that Young may need to undergo Tommy John surgery, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Young landed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday due to a sprained left elbow, but he now may be at risk of missing the rest of the season plus a significant portion of the 2026 campaign. The Mets will know more about how to properly handle the southpaw's injury within the next few days, but he's likely facing an extended absence even if he doesn't undergo surgery.