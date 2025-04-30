Danny Young Injury: Placed on IL

The Mets placed Young on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, retroactive to Sunday, with a left elbow sprain.

Young has surrendered five runs (four earned) over 8.1 innings this season, but he seems to have come away from his most recent outing Saturday with an elbow injury. He'll now take the next couple of weeks to heal; meanwhile, Chris Devenski will come up from Triple-A Syracuse to make up for the loss in New York's bullpen.