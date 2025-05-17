Dansby Swanson News: Big performance in win

Swanson went 2-for-3 with two walks, a solo home run, two additional runs scored and two stolen bases in Saturday's 7-3 win over the White Sox.

The Cubs ran wild in this one, going 6-for-6 on steal attempts against young catcher Edgar Quero, and Swanson got in on the action to snap an 18-game stretch without a pilfer while also doing damage with his bat. The shortstop has five multi-hit performances in his last 11 contests, a surge that has seen him bat .389 (14-for-36) with three of his 10 homers on the season, along with eight RBI and nine runs.