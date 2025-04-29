Dansby Swanson News: Breaks slump with home run

Swanson went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 9-0 win over the Pirates.

Swanson entered the game 0-for-9 over his last two contests and batting just .181 overall, but he responded to a move down to the No. 8 spot in the order with his fifth home run of the season. The shortstop should maintain his regular role despite the early struggles, and he has the talent to get things going in a hurry.