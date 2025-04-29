Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dansby Swanson headshot

Dansby Swanson News: Breaks slump with home run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Swanson went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 9-0 win over the Pirates.

Swanson entered the game 0-for-9 over his last two contests and batting just .181 overall, but he responded to a move down to the No. 8 spot in the order with his fifth home run of the season. The shortstop should maintain his regular role despite the early struggles, and he has the talent to get things going in a hurry.

Dansby Swanson
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now