Dansby Swanson News: Dropped to eighth in lineup

Swanson is batting eighth for Tuesday's game against the Pirates.

Swanson had batted fifth the last 27 games, but manager Craig Counsell is shaking things up a bit with Swanson scuffling at the plate. Over the last seven days, Swanson is slashing .200/.273/.350 with two extra-base hits and eight strikeouts. With Swanson moving down the order, Carson Kelly is moving up and batting cleanup against lefty Andrew Heaney.