Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dansby Swanson headshot

Dansby Swanson News: Dropped to eighth in lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 29, 2025 at 12:44pm

Swanson is batting eighth for Tuesday's game against the Pirates.

Swanson had batted fifth the last 27 games, but manager Craig Counsell is shaking things up a bit with Swanson scuffling at the plate. Over the last seven days, Swanson is slashing .200/.273/.350 with two extra-base hits and eight strikeouts. With Swanson moving down the order, Carson Kelly is moving up and batting cleanup against lefty Andrew Heaney.

Dansby Swanson
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now