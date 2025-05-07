Dansby Swanson News: Scores twice in loss
Swanson went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's 14-5 extra-innings loss to the Giants.
Swanson and Kyle Tucker were the only Cubs with multiple hits as a ninth inning rally ultimately ended in defeat. The Chicago shortstop extended his hitting streak to eight games, during which time he's gone 14-for-30 with three home runs, five RBI and 10 runs scored. Swanson was batting just .181 with a .577 OPS before the recent hot streak, but he's now got more respectable .240 and .732 figures, respectively.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now