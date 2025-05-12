Dansby Swanson News: Slugs ninth homer

Swanson went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Monday's 5-2 win against the Marlins.

The Chicago shortstop opened the game's scoring when he popped a 400-foot, two-run homer off Miami starter Cal Quantrill in the fifth. Swanson has been scorching hot lately, batting .422 (19-for-45) with five homers, 12 runs scored and nine RBI across his last 13 games. Overall, the 31-year-old is slashing .248/.303/.472 with 29 runs scored, 24 RBI and four steals over 176 plate appearances.