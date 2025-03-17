Darren Baker News: Opening season in minors
The Nationals optioned Baker to Triple-A Rochester on Monday.
Baker received his first taste of the big leagues as a September call-up in 2024, seeing action with Washington in nine games while going 7-for-14 with two doubles and one run. The 26-year-old likely projects as a utility player at the big-league level, but he'll be given the chance to play on an everyday basis in Rochester to begin the upcoming season.
