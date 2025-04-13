Dasan Hill News: Promising start at Single-A

Hill has a 2.45 ERA and 13:2 K:BB in 7.1 innings through his first two starts for Single-A Fort Myers. He reached 97.2 mph with his sinker during the outing, Seth Stohs of TwinsDaily.com reports.

Hill, the 69th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, had an aggressive placement at Single-A out of high school to begin the season, and the initial results are encouraging. If the velocity gains he's showed hold up, the 19-year-old could move up prospect lists quickly.