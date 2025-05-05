Daulton Varsho Injury: Expected to play Tuesday

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said after Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Guardians that he's hopeful Varsho (back) will be ready to rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's series opener against the Angels, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Varsho wasn't activated from the 10-day injured list until this past Tuesday while he needed some extra time to begin the season to complete his recovery from the right shoulder surgery he underwent last September, but it was a bout with lower-back tightness that resulted in the outfielder being scratched from the lineup Sunday. Schneider downplayed the injury after the game, noting that Varsho likely could have pushed through the back issue if needed, but the Blue Jays didn't want to take any chances with him so soon after the IL stint. An off day Monday will afford Varsho added time to heal up before the Blue Jays travel to Anaheim for a three-game set.