Daulton Varsho Injury: Late scratch Sunday

Varsho was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians due to lower-back tightness, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The severity of the injury isn't known, but it's an encouraging sign that he didn't aggravate his surgically repaired right shoulder, which he spent the first month-plus of the season rehabbing. Varsho should be considered day-to-day and will have Monday's team off day to aid in his recovery ahead of Tuesday's series opener versus the Angels.