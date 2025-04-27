Fantasy Baseball
Daulton Varsho headshot

Daulton Varsho Injury: On cusp of activation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Manager John Schneider said Varsho (shoulder) will play in center field Sunday with Triple-A Buffalo before being activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Varsho hasn't gotten on track offensively through six games of the rehab assignment with just two hits in 21 at-bats, but the Blue Jays are apparently ready to bring him off the injured list. The 28-year-old had a .214/.293/.407 slash line in 136 games last season and should take over as Toronto's primary center fielder.

Daulton Varsho
Toronto Blue Jays
