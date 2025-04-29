Daulton Varsho News: Activated ahead of season debut

The Blue Jays activated Varsho (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Varsho is ready to make his season debut after recovering from last September's right shoulder surgery. He went just 3-for-25 with a 7:0 K:BB in seven rehab contests and has slashed only .217/.289/.398 in two seasons with the Blue Jays, so fantasy manager should keep offensive expectations modest for Varsho. However, the 28-year-old's elite glove in center field will keep him in the lineup on a regular basis.