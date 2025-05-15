Fantasy Baseball
Daulton Varsho headshot

Daulton Varsho News: Getting breather Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Varsho is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays.

The Blue Jays have been careful not to overload Varsho since he returned from the injured list April 29, as this is his fourth day off since that date and he also missed an additional game with lower-back tightness. He should be back in the lineup Friday versus the Tigers. Myles Straw is in center field and batting eighth Thursday.

