Daulton Varsho News: Launches first homer in second game
Varsho went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Wednesday's extra-inning win over Boston.
In his just second game since being reinstated from the injured list, Varsho launched his first home run of the campaign. The catcher-turned-outfielder is unlikely to aid fantasy managers in the batting average category -- he hit .214 over 459 at-bats last year -- but he's been a decent source of power and speed in recent seasons. Varsho has notched at least 18 homers and 10 stolen bases in each of the past three years.
