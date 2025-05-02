Fantasy Baseball
Daulton Varsho headshot

Daulton Varsho News: Sitting versus lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Varsho is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Guardians.

With left-hander Logan Allen on the mound for Cleveland, the lefty-swinging Varsho will take a seat, as Myles Straw gets the start in center field and will bat eighth. In three games since returning from the IL to make his season debut, Varsho is slashing .300/.462/.900 with two home runs, three RBI, two runs scored and three walks across 13 plate appearances.

Daulton Varsho
Toronto Blue Jays
