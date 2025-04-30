David Bednar News: Earns third save of 2025
Bednar came away with the save in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Cubs, allowing one hit while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning without issuing a walk.
Bednar got the call to come in for the ninth inning, tasked with preserving a one-run lead. He yielded a single after getting the first two batters out, but Bednar ended things with a three-pitch punchout of Jon Berti. Since being recalled by the Pirates on April 19, Bednar has posted a 1.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, two saves and eight strikeouts over six innings. He appears to have reclaimed his spot as the Pirates' closer while Dennis Santana (personal) serves as the setup man.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now