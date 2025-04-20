Fantasy Baseball
David Bednar

David Bednar News: First appearance since recall

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Bednar allowed two hits and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday against the Guardians.

Bednar was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday and immediately made an appearance. He entered the game with the Pirates down 3-0 in the final inning and struck out the final two batters he faced after allowing consecutive singles immediately prior. Dennis Santana has performed adequately as Pittsburgh's closer, but Bednar could work his way back into the role if his form remains improved.

David Bednar
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
