Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
David Bednar headshot

David Bednar News: Notches first save since return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Bednar walked one and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his second save of the season in a 3-0 win over the Dodgers.

The right-hander wrapped up the combined shutout with his first save since he re-joined the big-league roster last weekend. Bednar hasn't allowed a run in four appearances since his return with a 7:1 K:BB, and Dennis Santana worked a scoreless eighth inning Friday for his fourth hold, so the Pirates appear ready to give the 30-year-old another shot at the closer role.

David Bednar
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now