Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
David Bednar headshot

David Bednar News: Notches fourth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Bednar gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning without recording a strikeout or a walk to pick up his fourth save of the season in a 1-0 win over the Reds.

After getting tagged for two runs in two-thirds of an inning Monday in a non-save situation, manager Don Kelly turned right back to Bednar, and the 30-year-old right-hander responded by converting his first save chance in May. Dennis Santana worked the eighth inning and faced the bottom of the order, so even though Bednar has been the less effective pitcher of late between the two of them -- he has a 4.91 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, and 12:0 K:BB in seven innings this month versus Santana's 2.57 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 4:0 K:BB in seven IP -- he may be viewed as the better option in highest-leverage spots by his new skipper.

David Bednar
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now