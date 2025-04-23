David Bednar News: Working as setup man

Bednar struck out two without allowing a baserunner in a scoreless seventh inning to earn a hold Wednesday against the Angels.

This marked Bednar's third appearance since being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis, and he's now allowed just two baserunners across three innings of work while maintaining a 5:0 K:BB. He's worked in the seventh inning with Pittsburgh ahead in each of his last two outings, but he's likely to see save chances at some point if he continues to show strong form.