David Festa Injury: Overcoming arm fatigue at Triple-A

Festa hasn't pitched at Triple-A St. Paul since May 6 due to right arm fatigue but is expected to make a start this weekend, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports.

Festa tossed 5.2 innings of one-run ball with a 7:0 K:BB in his May 6 outing but evidently came out of the start nursing some fatigue with his pitching arm. The righty has pitched well both in the majors (1.38 ERA, 15:5 K:BB in 13 innings) and minors (3.60 ERA, 22:2 K:BB in 20 innings) this season and could push for another promotion if he shows the arm fatigue is behind him.