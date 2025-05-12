David Fry Injury: Starting rehab assignment in ACL

Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said Monday that Fry (elbow) is set to begin playing in rehab games in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League this week, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

After undergoing UCL revision surgery on his right elbow in November, Fry isn't expected to catch or play the infield or outfield at any point this season, but he'll be available as a designated hitter once he completes his hitting progression. He's seemingly reached the point in his rehab program where he's faced live pitching in simulated games, and he now looks like he's ready to stockpile at-bats in minor-league contests. Fry won't be eligible to return from the 60-day injured list until late May, and since he may only be in line for a short-side platoon role at DH once he's eventually activated, the Guardians could keep him in the minors for close to the full 20-day rehab window.