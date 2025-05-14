David Hamilton News: Belts home run in loss

Hamilton went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and two runs scored in Tuesday's extra-innings loss to Detroit.

Hamilton singled and scored in the fifth inning and came up clutch with a game-tying, two-run shot in the eighth to force extra innings. It was his second home run of the year and first since April 16. Hamilton has posted a .981 OPS with three multi-hit performances over his last seven games. Despite the recent hot streak, Hamilton owns a .579 OPS with just three extra-base hits through 58 plate appearances this season.