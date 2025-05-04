Fantasy Baseball
David Hamilton News: Starting at short Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2025 at 8:57am

Hamilton will start at shortstop and bat seventh in Sunday's series finale against the Twins, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Hamilton moves from second base to shortstop with Kristian Campbell returning from rib discomfort after missing three games. Hamilton, who went 5-for-11 with a double, an RBI, three steals and three runs while filling in for Campbell, has been rewarded with a fourth straight start. This time, Hamilton fills in for Trevor Story, who is 6-for-46 with 16 strikeouts and one RBI over his last 11 games.

