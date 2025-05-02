Fantasy Baseball
David Hamilton News: Starts at second base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Hamilton started at second base and went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays.

Hamilton filled in for Kristian Campbell, who was scratched from the lineup after feeling rib soreness while stretching prior to the game. Hamilton's potential value has been limited due to lack of playing time behind Campbell. Thursday's steal was just his third in 14 games, and the activity was his first appearance in a week. He'll be the primary fill-in at the keystone while Campbell is unavailable.

