David Morgan News: Heading back to Triple-A

The Padres optioned Morgan to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.

He'll head back to the minors to clear a spot on the 26-man active roster for right-hander Stephen Kolek, who was recalled from Triple-A ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Pirates. Morgan didn't get the chance to make his MLB debut out of the San Diego bullpen after receiving his first big-league call-up from Double-A San Antonio last Sunday.