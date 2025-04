The Padres selected Morgan's contract from Double-A San Antonio on Sunday.

Morgan will make the jump to the majors straight from Double-A, where he has posted a 3.12 ERA and 1.22 WHIP over 8.2 innings while striking out 19 batters. He'll serve out of the Padres' bullpen after Logan Gillaspie (oblique) was placed on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move.