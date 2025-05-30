David Peterson News: Earns fourth win

Peterson (4-2) earned the win against the Rockies on Friday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk while striking out five across 5.2 innings.

Peterson faced the minimum number of batters in two of the first five innings of Friday's game. He was brought back out for the sixth, but he was lifted after yielding an RBI double to Ryan McMahon. Peterson was one out shy from what would have been his fifth-straight quality start (and seventh of the season), but he received enough run support to come away with the win. The 29-year-old southpaw hasn't given up more than three earned runs in any of his 11 starts this season, and his 2.69 ERA (across 63.2 innings) is sixth best among qualified starters in the National League this season. He is slated to make his next start on the road against the Dodgers next week.