David Peterson News: Shines in win over Dodgers

Peterson (3-2) earned the victory over the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over 7.2 innings.

Peterson fell behind 2-0 in the second inning but didn't give up another run for the remainder of his outing. The southpaw completed a season-high 7.2 frames (in fact, this was the first time all year he's pitched more than six innings) and recorded his fourth straight quality start. Peterson's past two outings have been particularly impressive given the quality of opponent -- he's yielded just three earned runs over 13.2 frames versus the Yankees and Dodgers. The veteran hurler has been a key part of the Mets' rotation this year, posting a 2.79 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 54:22 K:BB through 58 innings. Peterson's next start is projected to be much less intimidating on paper than his past two, as he's lined up to face the Rockies at home next weekend.