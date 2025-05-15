David Villar News: Walks twice, scores in loss
Villar went 1-for-2 with a run scored and two walks in Wednesday's 8-7 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Villar started at first base Wednesday, collecting two free passes for the first time this season. Additionally, the 28-year-old hit an infield single in the fourth inning before coming around to score his first run since April 22. The infielder has made five appearances this month, slashing .222/.462/.222 with a 3:2 BB:K across 13 plate appearances.
