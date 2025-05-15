Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
David Villar headshot

David Villar News: Walks twice, scores in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Villar went 1-for-2 with a run scored and two walks in Wednesday's 8-7 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Villar started at first base Wednesday, collecting two free passes for the first time this season. Additionally, the 28-year-old hit an infield single in the fourth inning before coming around to score his first run since April 22. The infielder has made five appearances this month, slashing .222/.462/.222 with a 3:2 BB:K across 13 plate appearances.

David Villar
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now