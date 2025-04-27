Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Davis Daniel headshot

Davis Daniel News: Gets call-up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2025 at 9:52am

Atlanta recalled Daniel from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.

Daniel takes the spot on the 26-man roster created when Jesse Chavez was designated for assignment. Daniel has started three games at Triple-A this season, going 0-2 with a 4.63 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 9:6 K:BB across 11.2 innings. The 27-year-old right-hander will likely serve as a long-relief option, though he could make a spot start or two while Spencer Strider (hamstring) is on the 15-day injured list.

Davis Daniel
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now