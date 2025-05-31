Davis Martin News: Hit hard in loss to O's

Martin (2-6) took the loss Saturday, giving up four runs on five hits and a walk over six innings as the White Sox fell 4-2 to the Orioles. He struck out three.

Four of the five hits off Martin went for extra bases, including homers by Jackson Holliday and Jorge Mateo. The right-hander saw his quality start streak end at three, but he's giving the White Sox consistent innings of late, and Saturday's outing was the first time he's served up multiple long balls since April 17. Martin will take a 3.67 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 41:17 K:BB through 68.2 innings into his next start, which lines up to come at home next week against the Tigers.