Daylen Lile headshot

Daylen Lile News: Elevated to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2025 at 8:55am

The Nationals promoted Lile from Double-A Harrisburg to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

After splitting 2024 between Harrisburg and High-A Wilmington, Lile returned to Double-A to begin this season and quickly proved deserving of a stiffer test. The 22-year-old outfielder led the Eastern League in hits with 29 while slashing .319/.340/.505 with two homers, six steals, 14 RBI and 17 runs across 94 plate appearances in 21 games.

Daylen Lile
Washington Nationals
