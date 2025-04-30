Daylen Lile News: Elevated to Triple-A
The Nationals promoted Lile from Double-A Harrisburg to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
After splitting 2024 between Harrisburg and High-A Wilmington, Lile returned to Double-A to begin this season and quickly proved deserving of a stiffer test. The 22-year-old outfielder led the Eastern League in hits with 29 while slashing .319/.340/.505 with two homers, six steals, 14 RBI and 17 runs across 94 plate appearances in 21 games.
