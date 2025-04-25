Fantasy Baseball
Daz Cameron headshot

Daz Cameron News: Bound for Milwaukee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2025 at 9:23pm

The Brewers are expected to select Cameron's contract from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Cameron has been white-hot in the minors since being traded from Baltimore on April 7, slashing .372/.417/.837 with five homers, 16 RBI, nine runs scored and three steals across 10 games with the Sounds. He'll help give the Brewers some depth in the outfield, though he could get opportunities to start if Garrett Mitchell (oblique) ends up on the injured list.

Daz Cameron
Milwaukee Brewers
