Daz Cameron

Daz Cameron News: Officially promoted

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 9:19am

The Brewers selected Cameron's contract from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.

Milwaukee will call upon Cameron to provide the team with some outfield depth while Garrett Mitchell (oblique) spends time on the injured list. Cameron, 28, boasts a 1.274 OPS in Triple-A since being acquired by the Brewers on April 7, which could be enough to buy him an occasional start with the big club. Blake Perkins (shin) was transferred to the 60-day IL to clear space on the 40-man roster.

Daz Cameron
Milwaukee Brewers
