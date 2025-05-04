Daz Cameron News: Swipes first bag

Cameron went 1-for-2 with a steal, one RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 4-0 victory over the Cubs.

Cameron entered this game as a replacement for Sal Frelick (knee) in the fourth inning. The 28-year-old journeyman made the most of his opportunity, stealing his first major-league base since Sept. 6, 2024 when with the Athletics. The extent of Frelick's injury is unknown that this time; however, Cameron and Jake Bauers would be the most likely candidates to see an increased role if Frelick has to be placed on the injured list.