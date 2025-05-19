Dean Kremer News: Fans six in no-decision

Kremer did not factor in the decision during Monday's loss to the Brewers. He allowed four runs on nine hits and two walks over 5.1 innings while striking out six.

Kremer coughed up three runs in the second inning, including Brice Turang's two-run single. William Contreras later added an RBI double in the fifth. Kremer has been tagged with eight runs over his last 11 innings after delivering back-to-back quality starts in his previous two outings. The recent struggles have bumped his season ERA up to 5.50 with a 40:15 K:BB through 55.2 innings. Kremer is lined up to start in Boston this weekend.