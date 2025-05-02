Dean Kremer News: Outduels Wacha in win

Kremer (3-4) earned the win against the Royals on Friday, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out two over seven scoreless innings.

Kremer hadn't made it past 5.2 innings in any of his six starts entering Friday's game. He made light work of the Royals' batters, needing only 82 pitches (56 strikes) to make it through seven innings. It was his first quality start of the season, and his efforts lowered his ERA and WHIP to 5.73 and 1.38, respectively, over 37.2 innings. He's in line to face the Twins on the road next week, when he'll look to make it two straight wins.