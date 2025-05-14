Dean Kremer News: Stumbles against Twins

Kremer (3-5) took the loss in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against Minnesota, giving up four runs on seven hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out four.

After blanking the Twins for three innings, the right-hander watched both Brooks Lee and Christian Vazquez launch curveballs over the fence in the fourth to put Minnesota in the lead for good at 4-3. Kremer had been taken deep only once in total over his prior three outings, but long balls have been an issue for him overall in 2025 -- he's been tagged for 10 homers in 50.1 innings, fueling his 5.36 ERA. He'll try to get back on track in his next start, which lines up to come on the road early next week in Milwaukee.