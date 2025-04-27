Dean Kremer News: Takes fourth loss

Kremer (2-4) took the loss Saturday against the Tigers, allowing five runs on four hits and four walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out three.

It's already the fourth time in six starts that Kremer's allowed more than five earned runs. His ERA now sits at 7.04 with a 1.57 WHIP and 20:8 K:BB across 30.2 innings. The 29-year-old right-hander will look to get on track in his next outing, tentatively lined up for next week against Kansas City.