Declan Cronin headshot

Declan Cronin Injury: Begins throwing program

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

The Marlins announced Monday that Cronin (hip) has resumed throwing, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

Cronin sustained a left hip strain late in spring training, resulting in him opening the season on the injured list. While the fact that he's no longer shut down from activity is encouraging, he'll likely need at least a few more weeks to complete his throwing progression, which will eventually include some minor-league rehab appearances.

Declan Cronin
Miami Marlins
