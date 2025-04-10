Fantasy Baseball
Declan Cronin headshot

Declan Cronin Injury: Set for rehab games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Cronin (hip) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Cronin has been shelved since late March with a left hip strain but has been cleared for game appearances. It's not clear how many rehab outings the Marlins will ask him to make, but Cronin should eventually work his way back into high-leverage work in the Miami bullpen.

Declan Cronin
Miami Marlins
