Dedniel Nunez News: Called up from Triple-A

The Mets recalled Nunez from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Cardinals.

New York optioned righty Blade Tidwell -- who started in the Mets' 6-5 loss in Game 1 -- to Triple-A to make room on the roster for Nunez, who will be making his 2025 MLB debut if/when he gets into a game. Since the Mets are designating Austin Warren as their 27th man for the doubleheader, Nunez appears likely to stick around in the majors once the twin bill concludes. The 28-year-old righty impressed as a rookie out of the New York bullpen in 2024 with a 2.31 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 48:8 K:BB in 35 innings, but he didn't pitch after August due to a flexor strain. The injury delayed him in spring training and resulted in him missing out on a spot in the Mets' Opening Day bullpen, but he's looked sharper over his last four appearances with Syracuse, giving up two runs (one earned) while striking out five and walking one over 4.1 innings.