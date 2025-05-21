Demetrio Crisantes Injury: Season over due to shoulder injury

Cristantes will miss the rest of the 2025 season due to a posterior laberal tear in his left shoulder, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

Cristantes is scheduled for surgery to repair the tear, and the 20-year-old prospect is expected to be ready for the start of spring training. Cristantes will finish with a .252/.358/.415 slash line with six steals, 18 runs scored, four home runs and 29 RBI in 151 plate appearances with High-A Hillsboro.