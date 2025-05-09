Dennis Santana News: Nabs save despite two earned runs
Santana collected his fifth save of the season Friday against Atlanta, allowing two runs on three hits in the ninth inning. He did not record a walk or strikeout.
It was a low scoring affair Friday, and Santana was brought in to protect the Pirates' three-run lead in the ninth inning. He was on the back foot immediately after giving up a triple, and after yielding two runs on a sacrifice fly and an RBI single, he was able to close things out by getting Ozzie Albies to fly out to center field. It was far from a convincing performance from Santana, who is competing with David Bednar to serve as the Pirates' primary closer. Santana has a 2.35 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB across 15.1 innings.
