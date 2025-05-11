Dennis Santana News: Snags win in relief

Santana (1-1) picked up the win in Sunday's 4-3 victory over Atlanta, pitching a clean inning with one strikeout.

The 29-year-old fired a clean ninth inning in a 3-3 tie, requiring only 11 pitches, eight of which were strikes. Santana was then credited with his first win of the season when Joey Bart drove home the winning run in the bottom of the frame. Santana, who is battling with David Bednar for the closer role in Pittsburgh, bagged the latest Pirates' save in Friday's contest. Through 17.1 innings, Santana has pitched to a 2.08 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 11:3 K:BB.