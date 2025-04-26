Dennis Santana News: Works eighth inning Friday

Santana gave up a hit in a scoreless eighth inning Friday to record his fourth hold of the season in a 3-0 win over the Dodgers.

The Pirates had said they were going to give David Bednar another look as the closer at some point, and that moment may have arrived -- Bednar pitched a scoreless ninth Friday for his second save of the year. Santana should remain in a high-leverage role given his 1.46 ERA and 0.89 WHIP through 12.1 innings, but his 7:3 K:BB hasn't matched the dominance Bednar is capable of when he's in top form.